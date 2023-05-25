 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Priscilla Presley pens heartfelt tribute to 'undeniably pure' Tina Turner

Priscilla Presley will be missing legendary singer Tina Tuner after passed away suffering from a long illness.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley, 77, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram with a vintage photo of the When the Heartache Is Over singer.

“Tina Turner was one of Elvis’ favourite performers,” wrote Priscilla. “When she took the stage, it was pure magic. I remember how she held an audience with an energy that was undeniably pure Tina! She has left a remarkable legacy and will be sorely missed by all.”

Like Elvis, Turner’s career spanned over decades and boasted multiple Top 40 Billboard hits, 25 Grammy Award nominations, a Kennedy Center Honor, and entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Before venturing into her solo career, the musician brought out hits like Proud Mary, Come Together and I Want to Take You Higher as the frontwoman for the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

In the ’80s, she would score hits like What’s Love Got to Do with it, Private Dancer, and We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).

The queen of rock ‘n’ roll’s death was confirmed by her publicist Bernard Doherty on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The American-born singer had been living in Switzerland since 1994 with her husband, German actor, and music producer Erwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013.

