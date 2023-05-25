Hasan Minhaj joins ‘It Ends With Us’ cast with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

Hasan Minhaj reportedly joined the cast of upcoming movie, It Ends with Us, which is led by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

According to Deadline, the Patriot Act star and former Daily Show correspondent will play Marshall, a successful tech entrepreneur and lead character, Lily Bloom’s brother-in-law.

Lively, 35, will be playing the role of Lily Bloom, who is a redhead, alongside Baldoni, 39, who will be portraying her love interest, Ryle Kincaid.

Directed by Baldoni, the upcoming Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures’ film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s highest-selling novel of the same name released in 2016.

The book became a cultural phenomenon on social media and was the top-selling print book of 2022. The novel remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

Alex Saks is producing for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who is producing on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar are also on board.

Executive producers are Lively, Colleen Hoover, and Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, which is also co-financing. Christy Hall has penned the current screenplay and is also producing.

The story follows a girl named Lily (Lively) who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. After meeting a doctor named Ryle (Baldoni) — who swears by the “no girlfriends” rule — the two begin falling for each other. Just as things turn serious, Lily’s first love, Atlas, reappears in her life and challenges her new relationship.

The filming for the movie is currently in process as the Age of Adaline star was spotted on set in New York City on last week, where she debuted her fiery red hair for the role. In another snap, Baldoni was seen discussing something with the star when the cameras were off.