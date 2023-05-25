 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Maleeka Bokhari joins long list of PTI deserters

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Ex-PTI leader addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews
Ex-PTI leader addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

  • “Events of May 9 painful for every Pakistani," Maleeka Bokhari says.
  • "There’s no pressure on me to leave the party,” Bokhari says.
  • "I also want to spend time with my family,” ex-lawmaker says.

ISLAMABAD: Maleeka Bokhari, a former parliamentarian, Thursday announced quitting the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), joining a long list of leaders to desert the party following the May 9 riots.

“I condemn the events that transpired on May 9. For every Pakistani, the events that took place on May 9 are very painful,” the former member of the National Assembly said in a press conference in Islamabad.

Announcing her “dissociation” from the party, Bokhari said she wasn’t under duress and “no one forced me into making this decision”.

“As a lawyer, I want to play a positive role in Pakistan. I also want to spend time with my family,” she said.

Bokhari quit the party hours after her release from Adiala Jail, where she was sent after being arrested under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Khan’s party has been feeling the heat of the state’s might after his party workers burnt and smashed military installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, after his arrest on May 9 — a day the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

Several party leaders and thousands of workers have been rounded up in connection with the violent protests and the army has insisted that the people involved in attacks on military installations be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

A close aide of Khan, Asad Umar, has relinquished his posts of secretary general and core committee member, citing the ongoing situation.

Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others — have publicly denounced the attacks on the state installations and announced leaving the former ruling party since the May 9 vandalism.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the federal government was considering imposing a ban on the PTI after receiving evidence that the party’s supporters carried out “pre-planned” and “coordinated” attacks on public properties and military installations.

In her presser, Bokhari backed the authorities’ decision to investigate the May 9 events and said the people behind the violent events should be punished.

“When a red line has been crossed, then action should be taken in line with the law,” she added.

More From Pakistan:

CJP Bandial forms larger bench to hear pleas against audio leak commission

CJP Bandial forms larger bench to hear pleas against audio leak commission
‘Imran Khan is going to apply for political asylum in US very soon’ video

‘Imran Khan is going to apply for political asylum in US very soon’
Imran Khan among 600 PTI leaders put on 'no-fly list'

Imran Khan among 600 PTI leaders put on 'no-fly list'
Police return ‘empty-handed’ from Parvez Elahi’s Lahore residence

Police return ‘empty-handed’ from Parvez Elahi’s Lahore residence
Imran Khan moves SC against ‘forced separation’ of leaders, military deployment

Imran Khan moves SC against ‘forced separation’ of leaders, military deployment
PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry rearrested shortly after release from Adiala Jail

PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry rearrested shortly after release from Adiala Jail
'May 9 events are sad, condemnable': COAS Munir in address to families of martyrs

'May 9 events are sad, condemnable': COAS Munir in address to families of martyrs

Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sarfaraz Cheema 'not leaving' PTI

Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sarfaraz Cheema 'not leaving' PTI
Jinnah House attack: Ex-PTI MPA among 16 handed over to army for trial

Jinnah House attack: Ex-PTI MPA among 16 handed over to army for trial
No difference between May 9 rioters and terrorists: PM Shehbaz

No difference between May 9 rioters and terrorists: PM Shehbaz
After launching buses dedicated for women, Sindh govt to introduce pink taxis

After launching buses dedicated for women, Sindh govt to introduce pink taxis
US congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’: Pakistan

US congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’: Pakistan