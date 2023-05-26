 
Sci-Tech
Friday May 26, 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp to rollout three new shortcuts soon

By
TDTech desk

Friday May 26, 2023

This file photograph taken on October 5, 2020, shows the logo of mobile messaging service WhatsApp on a tablet screen in Toulouse, southwestern France. — AFP
Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is working on a redesigned settings page that includes three new shortcuts, WABetainfo reported on Friday.

The under-development feature — through which users will be able to experiment with an improved experience while navigating through the app settings — will be available to users in the future update of the app.

A screengrab of the future interface. — WABetainfo
The preview, shared by WABetainfo, showed that the enhanced interface presents three new shortcuts: profile, privacy, and contacts.

"WhatsApp plans to introduce the starred message shortcut — which is already available on WhatsApp for iOS — within the app settings,” the WhatsApp news tracker reported.

WhatsApp will reorganise the settings section to make the options easier to access. “It is worth noting that WhatsApp also plans to introduce a new shortcut within the chat list to open the app settings quickly,” it was learnt.

When this shortcut will be enabled in the future, users will be able to experiment with the new interface of the app settings.

WABetainfo also reported that the instant messaging app is working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username.

“WhatsApp is working on a username feature, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts,” the news tracker stated, adding that this feature is currently in development and not yet visible.

A screengrab of the future interface. — WABetainfo
With the ability to choose a username, WhatsApp users will have the opportunity to add another layer of privacy to their accounts. 

“This means that instead of relying solely on phone numbers to identify contacts, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username: by allowing users to choose usernames, WhatsApp may offer users the ability to reach other people by entering a username within the app, without knowing their phone numbers,” WABetainfo said.

Although this feature is still in development, it is expected that it may allow users to communicate with businesses privately, thus safeguarding their phone numbers, or perhaps their usage will be even more extensive, allowing private communication with any user. 

