Justice Isa questions SC’s stay order on audio leaks commission

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamer Farooq. —official websites

In a twist of events on Saturday, Justice Qazi Faez Isa resumed the proceedings of the audio leaks commission and raises questions over the Supreme Court order stopping the judicial panel from working.

The commission which also includes Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan held its first hearing on May 22.



However, a five-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed issued orders to stay the commission's proceedings.

The decision came on a set of petitions filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Shahid Zuberi, SCBA Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi requesting that the commission's formation be declared illegal.

Today’s proceedings

At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the commission and read out the apex court's order before the bench.

Upon hearing the order, Justice Isa said: “According to the rules of the Supreme Court, a decision is taken after listening to the parties.”

He further said that a copy of the order should be provided to the commission.

He also inquired if the apex court had issued any order regarding the inquiry commission and remarked: “I also know a little about the constitution.”

“The commission was a party in the matter, why was it not heard?” he asked.

More to follow...