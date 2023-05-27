 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Alec Baldwin pens note in remembrance of mom Carol: 'It's hard to believe'

Famed actor Alec Baldwin has just penned a loving tribute for his late mother, in remembrance of the day of her death.

The Rust star penned his note for mom Carol Baldwin, a year after her death, at the age of 92.

The note has been shared to Instagram and talks of the ‘gaping hole’ her death has left.

The note in question also included a black-and-white snap of momma Baldwin, and reads, “Hard to believe it’s been one year since the matriarch of the Baldwin family passed.”

“Many days it still can take our breath away, we miss her, but we continue the work to honor her legacy,” he also added.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, the late Carol had sic kids, namely; Alec's siblings Daniel, William, Stephen, Elizabeth and Jane. As well as 25 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

The announcement of her death, just last year also featured a heart-string tugging note that read, “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”

