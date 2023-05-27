 
Sci-Tech
Saturday May 27, 2023
TDTech desk

This new WhatsApp feature will change the way you get updates

TDTech desk

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters
Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has just submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, WABetaInfo reported on Saturday.

According to the WhatsApp watcher, the messaging platform is currently working on improving channels with the “Updates" tab which will be available to users in a future update of the app.

The feature, named “Channel” is currently under development and is, therefore, not available to beta testers at the moment.

While the update — a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information from people you wish to get news from — had been announced earlier this month, it is available on the TestFlight app.

“This feature is still in development but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.70 update available on the TestFlight app, we discovered that WhatsApp keeps working on improving the interface of the status tab,” WABetaInfo reported.

The new version shows that WhatsApp plans to introduce an "Updates" tab that includes both status updates and channels.

“In fact, the new Updates tab is marked within a pinned banner as the new home for status and channels,” the website reported.

It added that while some users on the previous WhatsApp beta for Android updates could already see the tab, the update includes channels as they are still in development.

The old version of the update (left) compared to the new version of the Channels updates. — WABetaInfo
A comparison of the two screenshots reveals that there are many changes in terms of the user interface.

Firstly, status updates will be displayed in a horizontal list — as announced earlier. This will prioritise the visibility of channels on the screen.

Second, the more recent update shows that it is possible to see the representative icon of a channel.

Finally, the icon for the "Updates" tab has been redesigned to better represent status updates and channels.

“The ability to view channels is under development and it is planned to be released in a future update of the app,” WABetaInfo added.

