Royals
Saturday May 27, 2023
Meghan Markle leveraging ‘royal profile of a weak husband’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is ‘purely an opportunist’ that is using Prince Harry’s clout to build her own brand image as a celebrity.

Film and TV producer, Erbil Gunasti, issued these claims.

He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, right alongside GB News.

“This is America degenerating in front of our eyes – the ‘haves’ lording their moral superiority over a 'have not' populace that is struggling to put food on the table - and Meghan Markle symbolises it more than anyone.”

Mr Gunasti also went on to add, “As a Californian, she is striving to portray herself as a Hollywood star without paying the dues that her hard-working and immensely more talented forebears did to acquire similar status.”

“Many people in the US now see Meghan purely as an opportunist, leveraging the royal profile of a weak husband to build her own celebrity brand as the politically ambitious 41-year-old prepares, sooner or later, to run for public office.”

