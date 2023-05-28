Halle Bailey reveals what she learned from Beyoncé

Halle Bailey has recently revealed what she learned from music icon Beyoncé after joining her company five years ago.



Speaking to Daily Telegraph, The Little Mermaid star, who signed to Beyoncé's management company in 2018, opened up that the singer’s guidance was the best thing happened to her when she was starting out in the music industry.

“I think with Beyoncé, you really learn by watching her, and the example of the human being she is,” said the 23-year-old.

Halle explained, “Seeing how hard Beyoncé works and how kind she is. She's one of those people who is very humble and doesn't like to say, ‘do this!’. It's very much – ‘I'm proud of you, spread your wings and fly’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Halle spoke up about her character Ariel in the Disney movie.

“She taught me a lot about myself, what I am capable of. I approached it from that mindset, allowing her to teach me,” added the rising star.