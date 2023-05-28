 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Halle Bailey reveals what she learned from Beyoncé

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Halle Bailey reveals what she learned from Beyoncé
Halle Bailey reveals what she learned from Beyoncé

Halle Bailey has recently revealed what she learned from music icon Beyoncé after joining her company five years ago.

Speaking to Daily Telegraph, The Little Mermaid star, who signed to Beyoncé's management company in 2018, opened up that the singer’s guidance was the best thing happened to her when she was starting out in the music industry.

“I think with Beyoncé, you really learn by watching her, and the example of the human being she is,” said the 23-year-old.

Halle explained, “Seeing how hard Beyoncé works and how kind she is. She's one of those people who is very humble and doesn't like to say, ‘do this!’. It's very much – ‘I'm proud of you, spread your wings and fly’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Halle spoke up about her character Ariel in the Disney movie.

“She taught me a lot about myself, what I am capable of. I approached it from that mindset, allowing her to teach me,” added the rising star.

More From Entertainment:

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about Daniel Craig's appearance in MCU movie

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about Daniel Craig's appearance in MCU movie
‘I owe my life to you’: Zayn Malik thanks fans as he returns to Twitter

‘I owe my life to you’: Zayn Malik thanks fans as he returns to Twitter

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers' film delayed

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers' film delayed

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier
‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI

‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI
K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols

K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols
Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield

Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield
Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance

Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance
Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat

Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat
‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule
Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?

Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?