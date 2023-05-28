Prince William showed curtsy disrespect to 'not mother' Camilla due to Diana?

Prince William has raised quite a few eye brows with disrespect to Camilla.

The Prince of Wales, who failed to curtsy to his step-mother at her Coronation, portrayed he still has not forgiven Camilla over Princess Diana.

Royal expert Judi James said: "Would William have felt comfortable bowing to the woman who took the place of his mother on the throne of the UK?'"He turns to look at his father but avoids looking at his stepmother."



However, Kate decided to keep a "warm" relationship with her predecessor.

"This is a unique example of selective bowing, where William, Charlotte and George opt to not bow or curtsy to Camilla in keeping with protocol, but Kate drops a deep curtsy to both Charles and Camilla," she said

'"It looks like an appeasement gesture after Camilla has been elevated to the role of Queen."'

Ms James opined: "Kate engages Camilla in some eye contact and a warm smile before dropping into a curtsy that she might not have performed before the Coronation.

"There must have been a sense of awareness of Camilla’s new role and status and we can see the Duke of Gloucester dropping his head before Kate makes a similar gesture.



