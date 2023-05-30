 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Christina Ricci feels ‘so lucky’ to work with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Christina Ricci feels ‘so lucky’ to work with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2
Christina Ricci feels ‘so lucky’ to work with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2

Christina Ricci has recently revealed she’s “lucky” to share screen with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2 finale, aired on Showtime over the weekend.

On May 29, The Addams Family star took to Instagram and dedicated a heartwarming post to her co-star, calling her ‘one in a million’.

“@juliettelewis you are one in a million. I love you so much,” wrote the 43-year-old.

The Casper star continued, “We have loved, we have laughed, we have giggled, we have fought and made up, we are sisters.”

Ricci added, “I was your secret stalker as a 14-year-old to your movie star 18-year-old asking people who had worked with you about your habits, what you ate!!”

“That 14-year-old cannot believe I got to work with you. Let alone become your friend. I will never stop feeling so lucky,” she concluded her post.

Christina Ricci feels ‘so lucky’ to work with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2

In another news, Lewis also posted snaps from the sets of her Showtimes series in a photo-sharing app, and announced that she “will remain off line for a bit so that she can “focus” on herself.

Then she penned, “So much to say & reflect on; But here’s a quick note to say, I am beyond moved by the appreciation of my work on @yellowjackets.”

“The show gave me some of the greatest, wild and ultimately fulfilling creative firsts & life lessons…” disclosed Lewis.

The actress also commended the “the exceptional writing on @Yellowjackets’, adding, “I believe this team can literally do and write anything.”

Not only that, Lewis also gushed over the “the chemistry and exquisite talent of this phenomenal cast which she “will always marvel at”.

More From Entertainment:

Robert De Niro to tie the knot again at age 79?

Robert De Niro to tie the knot again at age 79?
Matty Healy breaks silence over romance rumours with Taylor Swift

Matty Healy breaks silence over romance rumours with Taylor Swift
Scott Disick finally ‘moved on’ from his ex-Kourtney Kardashian, says source

Scott Disick finally ‘moved on’ from his ex-Kourtney Kardashian, says source
Matty Healy claims he ‘baited’ fans with Ice Spice ethnicity controversy video

Matty Healy claims he ‘baited’ fans with Ice Spice ethnicity controversy
Kylie Jenner still dating Timothée Chalamet but they’re ‘not serious’

Kylie Jenner still dating Timothée Chalamet but they’re ‘not serious’
Hailee Steinfeld says ‘anything is possible’ amid Marvel crossovers

Hailee Steinfeld says ‘anything is possible’ amid Marvel crossovers
Hailee Steinfeld dating NFL star Josh Allen for ‘few weeks’: ‘They are having fun’

Hailee Steinfeld dating NFL star Josh Allen for ‘few weeks’: ‘They are having fun’
Lisa Rinna's late mom dream visit prompts 'RHOBH' exit

Lisa Rinna's late mom dream visit prompts 'RHOBH' exit
'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds faced 'constraints' due to WGA strike

'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds faced 'constraints' due to WGA strike

Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be 'American Idol' judge

Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be 'American Idol' judge
'House of Dragon' could 'go beyond four seasons,' exec teases

'House of Dragon' could 'go beyond four seasons,' exec teases

Netflix tightens noose around password sharing, subscribers leave

Netflix tightens noose around password sharing, subscribers leave