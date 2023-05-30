Christina Ricci feels ‘so lucky’ to work with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2

Christina Ricci has recently revealed she’s “lucky” to share screen with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2 finale, aired on Showtime over the weekend.



On May 29, The Addams Family star took to Instagram and dedicated a heartwarming post to her co-star, calling her ‘one in a million’.

“@juliettelewis you are one in a million. I love you so much,” wrote the 43-year-old.

The Casper star continued, “We have loved, we have laughed, we have giggled, we have fought and made up, we are sisters.”

Ricci added, “I was your secret stalker as a 14-year-old to your movie star 18-year-old asking people who had worked with you about your habits, what you ate!!”

“That 14-year-old cannot believe I got to work with you. Let alone become your friend. I will never stop feeling so lucky,” she concluded her post.

In another news, Lewis also posted snaps from the sets of her Showtimes series in a photo-sharing app, and announced that she “will remain off line for a bit so that she can “focus” on herself.

Then she penned, “So much to say & reflect on; But here’s a quick note to say, I am beyond moved by the appreciation of my work on @yellowjackets.”

“The show gave me some of the greatest, wild and ultimately fulfilling creative firsts & life lessons…” disclosed Lewis.

The actress also commended the “the exceptional writing on @Yellowjackets’, adding, “I believe this team can literally do and write anything.”

Not only that, Lewis also gushed over the “the chemistry and exquisite talent of this phenomenal cast which she “will always marvel at”.