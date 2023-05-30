 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Shooting in Charleston County leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

Tuesday May 30, 2023

 
A representational image of a crime scene. — AFP/File
Authorities said that they are investigating an incident of shooting which took place in Charleston County South Carolina, claiming one person’s life while injuring five others Monday night, according to US media reports.

The shooting was also confirmed by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office saying “one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area.”

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting near Storage Road and Church Hill Road shortly before 10:00pm.

The injured were transported to a hospital in the area.

The shooting took place around 9:50pm on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp noted that deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Around two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighbourhood party, Knapp said.

There have been no arrests regarding the incident as the Memorial Day weekend drew to a close Monday night.

