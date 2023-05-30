 
Succession's Roman Roy dons $7 children's top, fans rush to buy same item

Succession series finale aired on May 28 on HBO
Succession series finale aired on May 28 on HBO

As fans watched the season finale of Succession, they were left amused as they noticed that billionaire Roman Roy was wearing a children's top worth just $7.

During the episode, Roman was dealing with the emotional aftermath of his father's funeral at his mother's holiday home when his siblings Kendall and Shiv arrived to visit him.

Shiv was dressed in a $3,000 Alexander McQueen power suit, while Kendall was sporting $750 Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses. In contrast, Roman's outfit was much less expensive. He surprised viewers by opting for a baby blue children's top from Walmart, which came in a pack of two for just $13.96.

Fans were quick to take to social media: “I can finally dress like a Roy!” quipped one fan.

Another wondered when the billionaire had visited a Walmart, “WHEN was Roman in a Walmart”

One fan joked about the billionaire not knowing what to buy in a Walmart, “100% turned up in a suit so they sent the help out to grab him something.”

Despite the unusual outfit choice, fans were delighted that they could finally dress like the billionaire Roy family and the children's top soon sold out in most sizes.

Succession was a dark comedy-drama created by Jesse Armstrong for HBO. It aired form June 3, 2018 to May 28, 2023.

