 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen's music catalog may fetch $1 billion in potential sale to Universal Music Group

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Queens music catalog may fetch $1 billion in potential sale to Universal Music Group
Queen's music catalog may fetch $1 billion in potential sale to Universal Music Group

According to a source familiar with the matter, Universal Music Group is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire Queen's catalog from Disney Music Group. 

The sale, which is expected to close within a month, is anticipated to exceed $1 billion, according to CNN.

However, a spokesperson from Disney Music Group stated that they currently have no plans to sell the catalog. If the deal goes through, it could potentially set a new record for the highest amount paid for a music catalog. 

Bruce Springsteen's catalog sale in 2021 for approximately $500 million currently holds the record. The popularity of Queen's music, particularly boosted by the success of the 2018 film "Bohemian Rhapsody," which focused on the band's story and late frontman Freddie Mercury, likely contributes to the high valuation. 

Notably, other artists such as Justin Bieber, the estate of David Bowie, and Sting have also recently completed sales of their respective music catalogs.

More From Entertainment:

Naomi Campbell reveals Lenny Kravitz is her daughter’s godfather

Naomi Campbell reveals Lenny Kravitz is her daughter’s godfather
Brian Cox hails 'Succession' as 'greatest work experience' of his career

Brian Cox hails 'Succession' as 'greatest work experience' of his career
Jane Fonda believes white men responsible for causing ‘climate crisis’

Jane Fonda believes white men responsible for causing ‘climate crisis’
Succession's Roman Roy dons $7 children's top, fans rush to buy same item

Succession's Roman Roy dons $7 children's top, fans rush to buy same item
Beyoncé proudly acknowledges Blue Ivy's performance on Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé proudly acknowledges Blue Ivy's performance on Renaissance Tour
Royal Blood face backlash following bizarre on-stage meltdown

Royal Blood face backlash following bizarre on-stage meltdown

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen explore complexities of friendship in 'Platonic'

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen explore complexities of friendship in 'Platonic'
Beyonce pays special homage to her biggest sources of inspiration Tina Turner video

Beyonce pays special homage to her biggest sources of inspiration Tina Turner
Lewis Capaldi performs Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' at Big Weekend Festival

Lewis Capaldi performs Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' at Big Weekend Festival
Nicholas Britell discusses crafting music for 'Succession' season finale

Nicholas Britell discusses crafting music for 'Succession' season finale
Priscilla Presley ‘playing happy family’ with Riley Keough despite strained ties

Priscilla Presley ‘playing happy family’ with Riley Keough despite strained ties
Shakira's ex Gerard Pique beams with happiness as he takes girlfriend to Coldplay concert video

Shakira's ex Gerard Pique beams with happiness as he takes girlfriend to Coldplay concert