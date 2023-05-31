Pakistan resolves to address global migration challenges

Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Senior Officials Dialogue on Global Compact for Migration (GCM) Implementation held in Philippine’s capital city Manila on May 30-31. — GeoNews

Pakistan has resolved to address challenges related to global migration, saying that the country is fully committed to actively participating in international platforms aimed at improving the migration process.



The resolve came after Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Senior Officials Dialogue on Global Compact for Migration (GCM) Implementation held in the Philippines’ capital city Manila on May 30-31, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement said Senior Officials Dialogue served towards further strengthening the resolves and facilitating a better understanding of the principles and objectives of GCM.

The man-made crisis leading to forced migrations, floods while pandemics have resulted in further challenges towards migrant workers and their families.

“These range from increased risk of migrant smuggling, forced labour, exploitation, and discrimination. In the wake of such scenario, the world has come to a point realising the need to protect rights of the migrant workers and increase pathways of legal, affordable and safe migration,” it added.

Pakistan is one of the leading countries of origin in Asia and an integral part of the whole process thereby contributing actively towards the cause. “It also faces serious issues related to migrants. Last year 0.8 million Pakistanis left the country. The migrants are contributing through remittances which touched $31 billion in FY 21-22. Pakistan stands fully committed to advancing the principles of Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration by making important contributions to global governance on international migration.”

The statement highlighted that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has developed Draft National Emigration & Welfare Policy for Overseas Pakistanis/workers keeping in view the international framework/practices of GCM which is in the final stages of seeking approval of the federal cabinet.

“Policy will ensure that the recruitment process for overseas employment is fair and equita¬ble. Further, a zero tolerance policy is adopted towards illegal job advertisements. Online Complaint Management system is also in place to provide a platform for lodging any kind of complaint or grievance.”

Pakistan’s resolve

The journey is a continuous one and like the rest of the world, Pakistan is aware of the changing dynamics of global migration, thereby Pakistan aims to address the following areas:

Lack of awareness about the legal emigration process especially among the low-skilled workers.

Increasing migration opportunities for our migrant workers globally

Diversification and upgradation of labour skills

Expanding horizons of Green Economy enabling better job opportunities

In view of the unprecedented floods that wreaked havoc in Pakistan last year affecting all sectors including migration and mobility, Islamabad recommended global community and specialised agencies like IOM and GCM need to take into account flood-induced migration in their policy discourse.



“Climate change as a global trend has barely left any domain untouched. The global migration trends have suffered in the same proportion. With United Nations Climate watchdogs predicting further serious ramifications, migration regulating bodies need to take serious note of the impacts and the environment/employment nexus needs to be revisited. Most of the countries in the region rank low in terms of the latest Environmental Performance Index,” it added.