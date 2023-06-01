Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking

A man smokes outside a tobacco shop in the Saudi capital Riyadh late on June 11, 2017. — AFP/File

The Canadian government announced on Wednesday that it will implement a new measure to combat smoking by mandating health warnings on individual cigarettes and cigars. Starting from August 1, these warnings, including statements such as "Poison in every puff," "Tobacco smoke harms children," and "Cigarettes cause cancer," will gradually be introduced.

Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating that tobacco use still claims the lives of 48,000 Canadians annually. Although Britain has explored a similar regulation, Canada's decision marks a global first for mandatory labelling of single cigarettes. Minister Bennett believes that this bold move will make health warning messages virtually unavoidable, in conjunction with updated graphic images displayed on packaging, serving as a powerful and jolting reminder of the severe health consequences of smoking.

The Canadian government recognises that some young people, who are particularly vulnerable to tobacco dependence, start smoking after being offered a single cigarette without health warnings on the packaging. In 2000, Canada took the lead in implementing graphic warnings on cigarette packs, featuring explicit images of diseased hearts and lungs, as a means to raise awareness about the risks associated with tobacco use.

Over the past two decades, the prevalence of smoking has steadily declined in Canada. However, Ottawa aims to further reduce the number of smokers in the country to 5% of the population, which would equate to approximately 2 million people, by 2035. This goal is ambitious, considering the current smoking rate stands at around 13%.

Government data indicates that nearly half of Canada's healthcare costs are directly linked to substance use. By implementing stricter regulations and raising awareness about the detrimental effects of smoking, Ottawa aims to mitigate the significant financial burden placed on the healthcare system while improving public health outcomes.

The introduction of warning labels on individual cigarettes and cigars represents another crucial step in Canada's ongoing efforts to combat smoking. By confronting smokers with prominent health warnings on each cigarette, the government hopes to discourage tobacco use, especially among young individuals, and contribute to a healthier society overall.