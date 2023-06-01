 
Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Hailee Steinfeld stepped out with her rumoured new beau Josh Allen further fueling the speculations that the two are dating.

The Hawkeye star and the NFL player were spotted having dinner at Sushi by Bou in New York City as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

An eyewitness told the publication, "Hailee and Josh enjoyed dinner at Sushi by Bou in New York City over Memorial Day weekend.”

“They arrived together at around 9:30 p.m. ET and enjoyed cocktails and omakase," the source added. "At one point in the night, Josh got behind the bar and served Hailee. They looked sweet together and seemed like they had a great time."

The founder of the diner where the two had dinner, Michael Sinensky, also dropped the picture of the duo sitting at a table along with some of their friends.

"More fans of el chapo @chefsergio_nyc Thank you bills Josh Allen for always stopping in when in town and loving Sushi By Bou. Also thank you for bringing in newbies Hailee Steinfeld and friends for the #chelsea #nyc experience," Sinensky captioned the snap.

The Pitch Perfect star and Buffalo Bills quarterback have been spotted hanging out multiple time over the last few days in New York City.

Confirming the speculations that the couple is romancing each other, a source spilt to People Magazine that Steinfeld and Allen have been "hanging out for a few weeks."

Dubbing the lovebirds, a "cute couple," the insider added of their relationship, "It's new, but they are having fun.”

The couple were first captured in the city on Thursday, as reported by the publication, amid rumours that the athlete had parted ways with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Steinfeld and Allen were then spotted again in the Big Apple on Saturday, further fueling their romance rumours.

