How Jordanian Queen is celebrating her son's wedding?

Spouse of the Crown Prince of Jordan Rajwa bin Khalid can be seen enjoying with other women on May 2023. — Instagram/queenrania

As the excitement over the royal wedding sweeps the country, Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan has been seen gushing over her future daughter-in-law Rajwa Khaled Al-Saif in a splendid women-only ceremony followed by a luxurious banquet.

Al-Saif is marrying Queen Rania and King Hussein II's son Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah on Thursday.

It is the first wedding taking place almost after 30 years since King Abdullah was married to Queen Rania in 1993.



The crown prince of Jordan is the eldest son of the Jordanian ruler among the other three.





As the two-day royal wedding started, King Abdullah hosted a feast for around 4,000 people.

Rajwa also arranged a free tribute concert titled “We Rejoice in Hussein” where thousands of Jordanians participated at Amman International Stadium, featuring prominent Arab musicians such as Tamer Hosny, Ahmed Saad, Ragheb Alama, Zain Awad, and Diana Karazon.

Hosny told the crowd that “for his excellency the beloved crown prince let’s hear a huge round of applause.

The prominent artists have reported being volunteered their performances as a gift to Jordanian citizens.

The wedding day has been marked with its own calligraphy logo featuring the words “we rejoice” in Arabic.

The Islamic events of the royal wedding will be taking place Thursday at Zahran Palace in Amman, where the crown prince and his spouse will sign marriage contracts before two witnesses, formally becoming the husband and wife.

After this event, the guests will then be heading to the Al Husseiniya Palace for the party and banquet.

According to the media reports, a royal procession of 10 kilometres is set to take place between the two venues, as per the Hashemite traditions which date back to 1946.





The royal guards will be leading the procession of land rovers and motorcycles with free of cost transport service to the public who wish to watch the procession in person.

Who will be attending the royal wedding?

According to Times, the royal couple will welcome a number of people from global royal families who will land in Jordan to witness the lavish ceremony.

As per the current information, those invited by Jordan are the King and Queen of Malaysia; King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain; the King and Queen of the Netherlands; Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland, Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg; Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway; Hisako, Princess Takamado, and her daughter, Princess Tsuguko of Takamado of Japan.