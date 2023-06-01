 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

WATCH: Jordan's pre-royal wedding party leaves world in awe

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

The Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is all set to formally tie the knot with Saudi citizen Rajwa Al-Said Thursday in a plush ceremony, a day after King Abdullah II hosted a sumptuous royal feast at the Royal Hashemite Court, attended by 4,000 people from across the country. 

Earlier this month, it was announced that the religious ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace in Amman, with the reception — to be attended by other heads of state — at Al-Husseiniya Palace.

In a video posted by an official handle of the Jordanian Royal Court, Crown Prince can be seen enjoying a pre-wedding celebration Wednesday with his friends and family members.

The pre-wedding celebrations were arranged by Crown Prince’s cousin Omar bin Faisal and were attended by the groom’s younger brother Prince Hashem, close relatives, and military people. They celebrated and danced to traditional Arabic songs.

The groom was wearing the traditional attire of a red Jordanian shemagh (headscarf), a thobe with the Bisht on top.

On Instagram, he thanked his relatives and friends for the “memorable pre-wedding bash.”

According to Al Mamlaka TV, the dinner was “preceded by various traditional performances including military acts. King Abdullah II addressed the crowds, welcoming them and wishing Prince Al Hussein happiness with the start of the new chapter of his life.”

King Abdullah afterwards presented the groom with a Hashemite sword with a Quranic verse engraved on it. The sword is reported to be a replica of the founding King Abdullah bin Al Hussein’s sword.

At the wedding, US first lady Jill Biden and several royals from around the world have confirmed that they will join, among them the king and queen of the Netherlands.

The royal wedding celebrations commenced last week with Queen Rania hosting a traditional henna party for the bride.

A concert to celebrate the occasion was held earlier this week and Thursday was declared a public holiday in Jordan, according to Jordanian media reports.

More From World:

WATCH: Jordan's pre-royal wedding party leaves world in awe video

WATCH: Jordan's pre-royal wedding party leaves world in awe
Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records

Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records
How Jordanian Queen is celebrating her son's wedding?

How Jordanian Queen is celebrating her son's wedding?
What you need to know about Jordan's Prince Hussein and Rajwa's wedding

What you need to know about Jordan's Prince Hussein and Rajwa's wedding
Jubilations as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah weds Rajwa Al-Saif today

Jubilations as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah weds Rajwa Al-Saif today
US House votes to avert default, sets stage for Senate showdown

US House votes to avert default, sets stage for Senate showdown
Trump's audio tape sheds light on veiled secret: CNN

Trump's audio tape sheds light on veiled secret: CNN
Taiwan and US to sign inaugural trade deal, strengthening ties

Taiwan and US to sign inaugural trade deal, strengthening ties
Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault seeks Russian citizenship

Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault seeks Russian citizenship
Winston Churchill's half-smoked cigar from 1944 to be auctioned

Winston Churchill's half-smoked cigar from 1944 to be auctioned
Saudi women's rights activist charged with

Saudi women's rights activist charged with "propaganda" in detention
EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct

EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct
Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking

Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking
Former US Vice President Mike Pence set to announce 2024 presidential bid

Former US Vice President Mike Pence set to announce 2024 presidential bid

Qatar prime minister, Taliban supreme leader 'hold secret’ Afghan talks

Qatar prime minister, Taliban supreme leader 'hold secret’ Afghan talks
Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-written speech to address lawmakers

Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-written speech to address lawmakers
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand’s Auckland Islands

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand’s Auckland Islands
Do Chinese want Elon Musk to be US president?

Do Chinese want Elon Musk to be US president?
Tipu Sultan's sword sells for a whopping $17.4 million

Tipu Sultan's sword sells for a whopping $17.4 million
India to hold SCO meeting virtually

India to hold SCO meeting virtually