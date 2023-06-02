 
President Biden trips during graduation ceremony but recovers swiftly

US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on June 1, 2023. —AFP
President Joe Biden stumbled and fell after presenting the final diploma during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy. With the help of three individuals, the 80-year-old president swiftly regained his footing and returned to his seat without assistance. As he was being assisted, Biden gestured behind him, indicating the object that caused him to trip.

According to White House communications director Ben LaBolt, who shared an update on Twitter, Biden sustained no injuries. LaBolt clarified that a sandbag was present on the stage when Biden was shaking hands, leading to the stumble.

Prior to the incident, President Biden had delivered a commencement address to an enthusiastic audience, emphasising the graduates' entry into an increasingly volatile global landscape and highlighting the challenges posed by Russia and China.

It is noteworthy that President Biden is seeking re-election in 2024, and in February, he underwent a physical examination where doctors declared him to be in good health and fully capable of fulfilling his duties.

