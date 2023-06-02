Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still have a great deal more’ to exploit

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a ‘great deal more to say’ about the Royal Family, and nothing is going to stop them.



Everything has been divulged by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He warns, “His early life might make the third (book) and Meghan could write a memoir, as has been rumoured.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “there is obviously plenty left that they could say in print.”

“The question is, would it benefit them and how would it help their brand and the causes they support?” Ms Fitzwilliams also wondered.

According to a report by the Daily Star, “The international interest in what they do is still enormous.”

“It is obvious, for good or ill as they remain estranged from the Royal Family, the Sussexes have a great deal more to say.”

But the biggest issue lies in “the way they choose to say it in future may be as sensational as the ways they have chosen to do so in the past.”