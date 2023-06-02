 
menu menu menu
health
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

A fruit salad can be seen in two bowls in this illustration. — Unsplash/File
A fruit salad can be seen in two bowls in this illustration. — Unsplash/File

A new study suggests that the intake of flavanol-rich foods like green tea, apples, and berries can help reverse memory loss.

According to the study, insufficient amounts of flavanols can hamper mental functions and cause memory loss.

The flavonols can be found in leafy vegetables, blackcurrants, onions, apples, berries, cherries, peaches, soybeans, citrus foods, tea, chocolate, lettuce, peppers, grapes and even wine.

The research — published in the journal PNAS — found that those above 60, who were already consuming enough flavanols did not report any additional benefits of it; however, the deficient ones, when they replenished themselves with these vital compounds noticed improvements in memory by an average of 16% in a year.

Dr Adam Brickman, professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University, said: "The improvement among study participants with low-flavanol diets was substantial and raises the possibility of using flavanol-rich diets or supplements to improve cognitive function in older adults."

The finding supports the idea that the ageing brain requires specific nutrients to stay functioning well, just as the developing brain of children requires specific nutrients for proper growth, believed researchers.

In the study, the participants were told to consume a daily flavanol supplement pill — similar to 500mg of daily amount for adults as advised — or a placebo pill for three years.

Memory improvement

In the study, participants were asked to complete a survey that assessed their diet and perform some web-based activities in their own homes, to determine their short-term memory. These were repeated after one, two and three years.

The study found that participants who were taking supplements of flavanol after a year with a poor diet, had lower baseline levels of flavanols saw their memory scores increase by an average of 10.5%, compared to those who took the placebo pill, and 16% compared to their memory at baseline.

The improvement lasted for at least two more years.

Commenting on the research, Professor Aedin Cassidy, Chair in Nutrition & Preventative Medicine at Queen's University Belfast, said: "This is a really important study showing that [a] dose of flavonoids called flavanols, present in tea, cocoa, apples, and berries, is key for improving memory in the ageing brain."

"Supplementing with flavanols reversed the lower memory in the participants who had low diet quality after one year of intake and this was sustained throughout the three-year intervention period."

"So when habitual diets are not as healthy as they could be, we now have evidence that simple additions to the diet like flavanols can contribute to maintaining brain health as we age."

The team also maintained that they could not definitively conclude that low dietary intake of flavanols alone causes poor memory performance because they did not conduct an experiment where they removed flavanol to see if it made memory worse.

The researchers are intending to find this out by conducting clinical trials in which they restore flavanol levels in adults with severe flavanol deficiency to see if it improves memory. 

More From Health:

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly
AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows
New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour

New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour
Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year

Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year
Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking

Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking
More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study

More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study
Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says

Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Chinese expert advises against ruling out COVID-19 lab-leak theory

Chinese expert advises against ruling out COVID-19 lab-leak theory
New less known COVID-like virus on rampage amid fresh warnings

New less known COVID-like virus on rampage amid fresh warnings
Britain moves to curb teen vaping epidemic

Britain moves to curb teen vaping epidemic
Pakistan free of Monkeypox as two patients recover from disease

Pakistan free of Monkeypox as two patients recover from disease
Plant-based diet help decrease cholesterol, study finds

Plant-based diet help decrease cholesterol, study finds
Oncologists use AI to predict spread of aggressive breast cancer

Oncologists use AI to predict spread of aggressive breast cancer
Adults with difficult childhoods susceptible to chronic pain, adverse opioid effects

Adults with difficult childhoods susceptible to chronic pain, adverse opioid effects
US panics as Mexico cosmetic surgery-related fungal meningitis kills 2

US panics as Mexico cosmetic surgery-related fungal meningitis kills 2
Sitzpinkler: Why men in Germany relieve themselves sitting down

Sitzpinkler: Why men in Germany relieve themselves sitting down
WHO supports transitioning tobacco farmers for enhanced food security

WHO supports transitioning tobacco farmers for enhanced food security
Study says young people with prediabetes have high risk of dementia

Study says young people with prediabetes have high risk of dementia
If you have these symptoms, you may have diabetes

If you have these symptoms, you may have diabetes