 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour
Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour

Kanye West has recently been sued by a celebrity photographer for throwing away her mobile from her hand.

According to Metro, the female photographer Nichol Lechmanik organised a press conference on June 1 where she alleged that Kanye, known as Ye, “reached into my car as if he were going to hit me, he grabbed my phone out of my hand and then angrily threw it into the street”.

Nichol said that the incident had taken a toll on her and “caused so much fear that she “has not been the same since”.

She asserted, “He has no right to assault me, batter me, or cause me to be afraid to pursue my profession.”

Nichol Lechmanik (L) along with her attorney Gloria Allred (R) at a press conference
Nichol Lechmanik (L) along with her attorney Gloria Allred (R) at a press conference

Addressing Ye, the photographer pointed out, “I want Ye to know that he cannot do what he did to me without facing consequences.

She added, “I am determined to stand up for myself to let him know that he must change his abhorrent behaviour.”

“We’re mindful of the celebrities. We’re always concerned of their well-being. I would never do any harm,” concluded Nichol.

Meanwhile, the photographer’s attorney Gloria Allred claimed that the Donda rapper should remember he was in a public place when the incident took place.

“Anyone has the right to film in a public place. If he doesn’t want to take the risk of being filmed, he can choose to stay in his home where he’ll have privacy.”

More From Entertainment:

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with
‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began
Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond

Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond
Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife video

Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife
Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive
Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'
Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty' video

Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty'
Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series

Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series
Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal

Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal
Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title

Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title
Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview

Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview
Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film
Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour

Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour
Mindy Kaling going to miss Never Have I Ever final premiere: Here’s why

Mindy Kaling going to miss Never Have I Ever final premiere: Here’s why
Lily-Rose Depp reveals taking inspiration for 'The Idol' role from popstar Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals taking inspiration for 'The Idol' role from popstar Britney Spears
Al Pacino’s reservations over girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnancy raises eyebrows video

Al Pacino’s reservations over girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnancy raises eyebrows
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey concerned by internet's obsession with 'daddy' Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey concerned by internet's obsession with 'daddy' Pedro Pascal
Kim Kardashian warned Pete Davidson about consequences of their romance video

Kim Kardashian warned Pete Davidson about consequences of their romance

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser trailer

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser trailer
Jessica Biel fears marriage to Justin Timberlake may jeopardize years after cheating scandal

Jessica Biel fears marriage to Justin Timberlake may jeopardize years after cheating scandal
Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis video

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis