 
menu menu menu
amazing
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

As the fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces rages on, a miraculous incident was captured by a dashcam, showing a car dodging a direct hit of a part of a Russia-fired missile on a traffic-heavy road in Kyiv — no one was killed or injured in the rare freak incident.

The video shows a missile landing over the traffic lights before it hits the ground and explodes, shattering the electronic components of the falling object.

After it hit the ground, the small area caught fire with plumes of black smoke rising into the sky.

BBC News reported that the way the missile falls suggests it was intercepted by air defences before it could reach its target.

The fallen components of the missile were collected by the authorities for investigation.

Ukrainian military intelligence chief had warned of a quick response to a series of missile strikes on Kyiv.

General Kyrylo Budanov said Monday's attacks failed to intimidate people in the city, who just continued with daily life.

Officials said all the “missiles were shot down and there were no reports of casualties.”

The Monday attacks were followed by the two nights of heavy drone attacks in some 16 air attacks on Kyiv this month.

General Budanov said he aimed to 'upset' Russia's supporters by letting them know people in the city were not phased by the attack and had continued working after it.

'All those who tried to intimidate us, dreaming that it would have some effect, you will regret it very soon,' he added in a statement published by Ukraine's intelligence ministry.

'Our answer will not be long.'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Sunday praised the nation's air defence forces after the capital sustained the largest drone attack since the start of the invasion.

'You are heroes,' said Zelensky, after military commanders said most of the drones launched by Russia were intercepted.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road video

WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes
WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator

WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator
Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial

Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial
96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race

96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race
WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery video

WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery
WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog

WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog
WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma

WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma
Indian official who drained whole dam to retrieve phone suspended

Indian official who drained whole dam to retrieve phone suspended
40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror
World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million
WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle

WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle
California man returns book to public library after nearly 100 years

California man returns book to public library after nearly 100 years
Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75

Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75
WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position

WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position
Shark attack survivor shares her story, 'plans to enjoy beach not water'

Shark attack survivor shares her story, 'plans to enjoy beach not water'
Woman conceives twins four weeks apart

Woman conceives twins four weeks apart

WATCH: Giant alligator spotted roaming in suburban Houston

WATCH: Giant alligator spotted roaming in suburban Houston