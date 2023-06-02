WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road

As the fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces rages on, a miraculous incident was captured by a dashcam, showing a car dodging a direct hit of a part of a Russia-fired missile on a traffic-heavy road in Kyiv — no one was killed or injured in the rare freak incident.

The video shows a missile landing over the traffic lights before it hits the ground and explodes, shattering the electronic components of the falling object.

After it hit the ground, the small area caught fire with plumes of black smoke rising into the sky.

BBC News reported that the way the missile falls suggests it was intercepted by air defences before it could reach its target.

The fallen components of the missile were collected by the authorities for investigation.

Ukrainian military intelligence chief had warned of a quick response to a series of missile strikes on Kyiv.

General Kyrylo Budanov said Monday's attacks failed to intimidate people in the city, who just continued with daily life.

Officials said all the “missiles were shot down and there were no reports of casualties.”

The Monday attacks were followed by the two nights of heavy drone attacks in some 16 air attacks on Kyiv this month.

General Budanov said he aimed to 'upset' Russia's supporters by letting them know people in the city were not phased by the attack and had continued working after it.

'All those who tried to intimidate us, dreaming that it would have some effect, you will regret it very soon,' he added in a statement published by Ukraine's intelligence ministry.

'Our answer will not be long.'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Sunday praised the nation's air defence forces after the capital sustained the largest drone attack since the start of the invasion.

'You are heroes,' said Zelensky, after military commanders said most of the drones launched by Russia were intercepted.