Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Deadly train crash in Odisha leaves over 50 dead, 500 injured

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

A tragic train collision in India's Odisha state has claimed the lives of at least 50 people and left over 500 injured. 

The incident occurred on Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and was subsequently hit by the Howrah Superfast Express on an adjacent track. 

The collision caused severe damage, with train compartments torn open and passengers lying beside the tracks. Rescue efforts are underway, with the priority being the rescue of trapped passengers and providing medical support to the injured.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the incident and extended his condolences to the families affected. Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his deep anguish at the tragedy. Local authorities and rescue teams have been deployed to the site, with ambulances and buses transporting the injured and survivors to hospitals. Medical personnel have been dispatched to provide immediate medical assistance.

The exact number of casualties and injured individuals remains uncertain, as rescue operations continue. Indian Railways executive director Amitabh Sharma said that apart from two passenger trains involved in the accident, a parked goods train also became involved. Concerns are growing that the death toll may rise further, as there are reports of passengers still trapped under the wreckage.

Rail accidents are unfortunately not uncommon in India, with hundreds of incidents occurring each year. The government has made significant investments and technological upgrades to improve railway safety, resulting in a reduction in such accidents in recent years.

The situation in Odisha remains critical, and the rescue work is expected to continue through the night and possibly into the next day. The government has mobilised resources from various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Air Force, to assist in the rescue operations. 

Prime Minister Modi has spoken to the railways minister to stay updated on the situation and ensure all necessary measures are taken.

As the rescue efforts continue, the focus remains on saving lives and providing medical care to the injured. The authorities are coordinating their efforts to ensure the timely and efficient handling of the situation.

