Odisha train tragedy: Death toll nears 300, army called in for rescue

A drone view shows derailed coaches after two passenger trains collided in the Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, on June 3, 2023. — Reuters
  • Death toll to rise as many remain stuck in overturned coaches. 
  • Three trains involved in India's deadliest train crash in recent times.
  • Authorities declare one-day mourning view of horrific accident.

The death toll from the tragic train accident in the Indian state of Odisha rose to 280 and more casualties are feared as many remain trapped in the wreckage, India Today reported on Saturday.

As per initial reports, the deadly train crash took place on Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and was subsequently hit by the Howrah Superfast Express on an adjacent track. Over 900 people injured are reported injured in the accident.

However, India's local publications report that a third train, said to be a cargo train was also involved in what is said to be the deadliest rail accident in the country in recent times. 

The Indian authorities have called the army in to support the rescue operation led — in collaboration — by the country's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), fire department and other rescue teams.

Scores of ambulances and health teams are working to pull out the bodies and shift the injured to medical facilities.

"The situation is under control. The search and rescue operations are being carried out," the publication cited Odisha Health Minister Niranjan Pujari as saying.

The country's Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment. Meanwhile, one-day state mourning in view of the horrific train crash has been declared. With the hospitals put on high alert, additional doctors have also been mobilised.

Train crashes are unfortunately not uncommon in India, with hundreds of incidents occurring each year. The government has made significant investments and technological upgrades to improve railway safety, resulting in a reduction in such accidents in recent years.

According to Indian Railways, its network facilitates the transportation of over 13 million people every day. But the state-run monopoly has had a patchy safety record because of ageing infrastructure.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the incident and extended his condolences to the families affected. He has spoken to the railways' minister to stay updated on the situation and ensure all necessary measures are taken.

Home Minister Amit Shah and other government officials have also expressed deep anguish at the tragedy.

As the rescue efforts continue, the focus remains on saving lives and providing medical care to the injured. The authorities are coordinating their efforts to ensure the timely and efficient handling of the situation.

— Additional input from Reuters

