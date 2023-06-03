Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success

Jason Segel has recently explained why he was “unhappy” while filming the final seasons of How I Met Your Mother.



Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actor Roundtable, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star said, “There was a period in my life and career around the last couple of years of How I Met Your Mother where things were firing in both movies and TV, and everyone was telling me how well it was going.”

“And I was really unhappy,” revealed the 43-year-old.

The Muppet actor shared, “I then had to grapple with why? What's off about this equation?”

“I think the thing that I was confronted with is that it's really great to make the decision, I do what I want,' but unfortunately there's a system of permission in place where people will go, 'We don’t give a what you want to do’. Like, 'Good for you, man’,” explained This is 40 actor.

Jason also disclosed that he was willing to try to do other genres after finishing up with How I Met Your Mother’s finale in 2014.

“After How I Met Your Mother ended, I didn’t know what I wanted to do next. I really wondered if I was actually good enough to do drama,” recalled Despicable Me star.

Jason mentioned, “I took a movie called The End of the Tour to play David Foster Wallace. The degree of difficulty of it not looking like a Saturday Night Live sketch, when you get the glasses and the bandanna and you’re saying the lines, felt so high.”

“I also had no system of prep because you prep differently for comedy,” remarked the actor.

Jason added, “There was a lot of improv in how we came up, and these were big chunks of dialogue. I literally just played in my head, ‘What would Edward Norton do?' I got a dialect coach and I did all these things that I heard you do if you’re a real actor.”