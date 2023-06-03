 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success
Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success

Jason Segel has recently explained why he was “unhappy” while filming the final seasons of How I Met Your Mother.

Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actor Roundtable, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star said, “There was a period in my life and career around the last couple of years of How I Met Your Mother where things were firing in both movies and TV, and everyone was telling me how well it was going.”

“And I was really unhappy,” revealed the 43-year-old.

The Muppet actor shared, “I then had to grapple with why? What's off about this equation?”

“I think the thing that I was confronted with is that it's really great to make the decision, I do what I want,' but unfortunately there's a system of permission in place where people will go, 'We don’t give a what you want to do’. Like, 'Good for you, man’,” explained This is 40 actor.

Drama: How I Met Your Mother
Drama: How I Met Your Mother 

Jason also disclosed that he was willing to try to do other genres after finishing up with How I Met Your Mother’s finale in 2014.

“After How I Met Your Mother ended, I didn’t know what I wanted to do next. I really wondered if I was actually good enough to do drama,” recalled Despicable Me star.

Jason mentioned, “I took a movie called The End of the Tour to play David Foster Wallace. The degree of difficulty of it not looking like a Saturday Night Live sketch, when you get the glasses and the bandanna and you’re saying the lines, felt so high.”

“I also had no system of prep because you prep differently for comedy,” remarked the actor.

Jason added, “There was a lot of improv in how we came up, and these were big chunks of dialogue. I literally just played in my head, ‘What would Edward Norton do?' I got a dialect coach and I did all these things that I heard you do if you’re a real actor.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour? video

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour?
Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations video

Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch
Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success

Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success
Holly Willoughby admits she feels ‘Sorry’ for Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby admits she feels ‘Sorry’ for Phillip Schofield

Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair

Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair
Tallulah Willis hopes her essay on Bruce Willis’ health scare resonated with people video

Tallulah Willis hopes her essay on Bruce Willis’ health scare resonated with people
Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans

Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans
Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie of forcing ‘stranger’ into his ‘family home’

Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie of forcing ‘stranger’ into his ‘family home’
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?
'The Mandalorian' EP green flags season 4

'The Mandalorian' EP green flags season 4
Harrison Ford sick of the 'Indiana Jones vs Han Solo' query

Harrison Ford sick of the 'Indiana Jones vs Han Solo' query
Shameik Moore pitches for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' live-action film

Shameik Moore pitches for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' live-action film
Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men' video

Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men'
Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years

Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years
Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

'Barbie' triggered a global shortage of pink colour

'Barbie' triggered a global shortage of pink colour
'Furious 7' director recalls 'unclarity' after Paul Walker death

'Furious 7' director recalls 'unclarity' after Paul Walker death
Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'

Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'
'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms

'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms