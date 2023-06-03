Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'

AI-generated image of Elon Musk in a sherwani. — Instagram/rolling_canvas_

Several awesome pieces of work created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been taking over the internet lately as artists bring their ideas to reality by reimagining things in a completely different way



After the world's richest people were presented as gym freaks in some AI-generated images, an artist created different looks of Twitter boss Elon Musk if he was a "desi groom".

The Sydney-based artist who goes by the name of Rolling Canvas Presentations on Instagram posted five pictures of Musk at an Indian wedding dressed in desi attire.

From the groom riding a horse and people dancing in heavily embellished clothes, the vibrant, near-to-reality images feature everything you see at a desi wedding.

These pictures were created using AI's Midjourney software. Musk was wearing the traditional clothes of a groom.

Have a look at the pictures here:

"When Elon Musk had an Indian wedding - in my imagination. From the times when we used to paint our imagination on paper to now, when we can convey our ideas to computers/AI and it brings them to reality. Fascinated to be alive at these times and be part of a possible transition. Not sure if it's for good or bad, but it's happening. The world is changing and it’s changing fast," the artist wrote in the caption of the post.



The series of pictures caught the attention of the main character in the images, the Twitter boss himself.

He took to the microblogging site to acknowledge the viral pictures and wrote "I Love It" in reply to a tweet containing one of the pictures.

Artists across the globe are using different tools to give their ideas the next level of execution with the software.

Earlier, an AI artist reimagined Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos Ratan Tata and other billionaires "hitting the gym".