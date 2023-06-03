 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

AI-generated image of Elon Musk in a sherwani. — Instagram/rolling_canvas_
AI-generated image of Elon Musk in a sherwani. — Instagram/rolling_canvas_

Several awesome pieces of work created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been taking over the internet lately as artists bring their ideas to reality by reimagining things in a completely different way

After the world's richest people were presented as gym freaks in some AI-generated images, an artist created different looks of Twitter boss Elon Musk if he was a "desi groom".

The Sydney-based artist who goes by the name of Rolling Canvas Presentations on Instagram posted five pictures of Musk at an Indian wedding dressed in desi attire.

From the groom riding a horse and people dancing in heavily embellished clothes, the vibrant, near-to-reality images feature everything you see at a desi wedding.

These pictures were created using AI's Midjourney software. Musk was wearing the traditional clothes of a groom.

Have a look at the pictures here: 

"When Elon Musk had an Indian wedding - in my imagination. From the times when we used to paint our imagination on paper to now, when we can convey our ideas to computers/AI and it brings them to reality. Fascinated to be alive at these times and be part of a possible transition. Not sure if it's for good or bad, but it's happening. The world is changing and it’s changing fast," the artist wrote in the caption of the post.

The series of pictures caught the attention of the main character in the images, the Twitter boss himself.

He took to the microblogging site to acknowledge the viral pictures and wrote "I Love It" in reply to a tweet containing one of the pictures.

— Twitter post screengrab
— Twitter post screengrab

Artists across the globe are using different tools to give their ideas the next level of execution with the software.

Earlier, an AI artist reimagined Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos Ratan Tata and other billionaires "hitting the gym".

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'

Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'
Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?
WATCH: Nasa sends Ada Limon's beautiful poem to Jupiter's moon Europa video

WATCH: Nasa sends Ada Limon's beautiful poem to Jupiter's moon Europa
US AI drone kills interfering operator in simulation; airforce denies incident

US AI drone kills interfering operator in simulation; airforce denies incident
Fake moon: Space rock stalking Earth turns out to be follower of Sun

Fake moon: Space rock stalking Earth turns out to be follower of Sun
Microsoft expands AI infrastructure with CoreWeave investment

Microsoft expands AI infrastructure with CoreWeave investment
WhatsApp to release first version of 'Updates' tab

WhatsApp to release first version of 'Updates' tab
Which part of sky are astronomers now zeroing in to catch alien signals?

Which part of sky are astronomers now zeroing in to catch alien signals?
Nasa UFO panel doesn't rule out aliens, calls for better data on UAPs

Nasa UFO panel doesn't rule out aliens, calls for better data on UAPs

EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct

EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct
Spacecraft carrying first Saudi woman lands in Florida

Spacecraft carrying first Saudi woman lands in Florida
Nasa's 16-member panel to hold first-ever meeting on UFOs

Nasa's 16-member panel to hold first-ever meeting on UFOs
James Webb Telescope detects Saturn's moon ejecting water into space

James Webb Telescope detects Saturn's moon ejecting water into space
North Korean spy satellite plans crash as rocket fails

North Korean spy satellite plans crash as rocket fails
SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space
Embracing AI revolution: Gear up before AI gets you out of job

Embracing AI revolution: Gear up before AI gets you out of job
WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, others warn AI can wipe out humanity, if left loose

ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, others warn AI can wipe out humanity, if left loose
Nasa astronauts' food to get a taste-lift on top of added nutrition

Nasa astronauts' food to get a taste-lift on top of added nutrition
Just talk to your PC: Nvidia CEO says after AI everyone is a programmer

Just talk to your PC: Nvidia CEO says after AI everyone is a programmer
Elon Musk glorifies Chinese space programme as he lands in Beijing

Elon Musk glorifies Chinese space programme as he lands in Beijing