Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

King Charles is expected to make a FaceTime call to his granddaughter Princess Lilibet on her second birthday, it is believed.

Royal fans believe that King Charles, who is currently in Romania on visit, will talk to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter via FaceTime on her special day.

The royal fans started speculating this after the New Idea reported that since his coronation, King Charles and Prince Harry have been in regular contact and FaceTime once a week.

The same report had also claimed King Charles is planning an extra-sweet birthday surprise for Princess Lilibet.

The publication, citing an insider, reported the monarch wants to give Princess Lilibet something she ‘will use and be hers.’

The insider went on to say, “He (King Charles) wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers. She’ll remember it forever – it’s going to be the ultimate surprise!”

