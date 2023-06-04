Franklin shooting: New Hampshire shocked as man kills self, daughter, her mother

A police officer sits in their vehicle while responding to a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in US. — Reuters/File

New Hampshire police have said that a gun-toting man shot and killed his girlfriend and 1-year-old daughter while injuring another 5-year-old child in his Franklin home, and later shot himself to death.

The Franklin shooting suspect was later found dead on the bank of the Merrimack River, who is reported to be the boyfriend of the deceased woman and father of the deceased and injured children.

Police were called to a home on Elkins Street at noon Saturday after neighbours reported hearing gunshots, said Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods.

When police arrived at the home, they found Nicole Hughes and her daughter, Ariella Bell, dead from gunshot wounds while her other daughter was injured by a gunshot wound in the arm. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Jamie Bell.

According to Woods, he and Hughes were "intimate partners" and parents to Ariella.

"After an intense, hours-long search, Bell was found dead on the bank of the Merrimack River in Franklin."

An autopsy is underway but Woods noted that Bell likely died from a self-inflicted wound to his neck.

During the search, police warned residents to stay inside because Bell was believed to be armed and dangerous.

A neighbour said: "Just made sure we locked up right away and kept the kids away from the windows and everyone. My heart goes out to the family."