Inside King Charles birthday present for granddaughter Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated a very 'American' birthday party for their daughter.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose younger daughter, Lilibet Diana, turned two this Sunday, reportedly invited close friends and family to the occasion.

Commenting on the party, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine: “I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers."

“It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles III, and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday.”

Speaking about the present that King Charles sent for his granddaughter, a source tells New Idea that he “had his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.”

“He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers,” the tabloid’s source said.

“She’ll remember it forever – it’s going to be the ultimate surprise. Harry has warned Charles [however] to be less extravagant.”