Amanda Seyfried talks about working with husband in 'The Crowded Room'

Amanda Seyfried is touching upon the experience of working with her husband and co-star Thomas Sadoski on screen.

The couple, who is playing protagonists in the upcoming series titled “The Crowded Room," also share a daughter and a son together.

Speaking about her time with Sadoski on set, Seyfried revealed: “It was actually really nice [having Sadoski on set].

“Because it was in the beginning when I was a little insecure. I felt like it was always nice to check in with him and see if I was doing a good job,” she added. “And that was really nice.”

Seyfried also added that “wine” helped her cope up with her intense role. However, the actor admitted that her character “was a piece of cake”

Speaking about working with wife Seyfried, Sadoski also expressed his delight to be on set.

“I wasn’t with her every single day on set,” he told Page Six. “So for me, it was fun to show up, and for her, I think it was like a breath of fresh air to have someone away from the really heavy serious stuff she was doing with Tom [Holland] so I think it worked out really well for both of us.”



