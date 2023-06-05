 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright misses 'Vanderpump Rules'

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright misses 'Vanderpump Rules' 

Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, are having a tough time not missing Vanderpump Rules, as they share their thoughts on episodes of the show on Peacock's Watch With Feature.

Speaking to Us Weekly amid her sponsors Cupshe's BeMe promotions, the VPR alum said, "We're definitely getting the itch 'cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over. "

Cartwright continued, "Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun. Like, when we did Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], I got a little teary backstage 'cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again."

The pair shared their two-cents on the reality show's season 10 on the miniseries Watch With on Peacock subscribers.

Previously, Taylor also thrashed Sandoval for cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor said, "The worst is the lack of empathy he has," adding, "He's making a joke of it, putting it in his songs. It's almost like he's getting off on this a little bit. That's where it's next-level sociopathic. Tom has definitely cheated on Ariana many, many times."

