Asad Umar 'in touch' with Fawad Chaudhry, not Jahangir Tareen

Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Monday Jun 05, 2023

  • Politician says Tareen hasn't reached out to him.
  • Umar spoke after receiving bail in judicial complex attack case.
  • “What association do I have with Jahangir Tareen?” he asks.

Asad Umar, the former secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addressed the status of his communication with Punjab's influential politician Jahangir Tareen and party's former senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry.

Tareen, according to the party leader, has not reached out to him. However, Fawad maintains regular contact.

The revelation made by Umar sheds light on the current dynamics and relationships of PTI's existing politicians and the defectors, as key figures navigate their roles and interactions within the country's political landscape.

Umar's statement came during an informal exchange with journalists, as he departed from the district kachehri in Islamabad, where he arrived to seek interim bail in a case pertaining to the riots at the judicial complex in the federal capital in March during party chairman Imran Khan’s appearance in the Toshakhana case.

The politician has been granted bail in the corresponding case, months after being booked at the Tarnol Police Station in the federal capital.

When asked if he would join Tareen’s party, he said: “What association do I have with Jahangir Tareen?”

He was then queried if the senior politician had contacted him, to which he replied in the negative. “Jahangir Tareen has not made any contact yet.”

The PTI leader said while he had been out of jail for the last seven to eight days, he has been visiting the courts. He informed journalists that only the party’s former senior vice president has contacted him.

“Fawad Chaudhry remains in touch with me from time to time,” he said. Meanwhile, on Friday, he had denied being part of Fawad's venture.

A journalist then questioned Umar about former party member Faisal Vawda’s agenda. “Ask this question from Faisal Vawda,” he replied.

Unlike other PTI leaders, who quit the party following the countrywide May 9 riots triggered by Khan's arrest in the £190 million settlement case, Umar chose to stick with the party. However, on May 24, he quit his position as its secretary general and left the core committee as well.

The former minister has repeatedly denied quitting PTI and joining another party. “I am in the party, no matter how many times you ask [same question]," he said last week.

The politician, while condemning the damage caused to military installations during the vandalism and arson during a press conference in Islamabad, said he was stepping down from the post after serving for the last 17 months. Umar clarified he was not quitting the party.

"Given the current situation [...] after May 9, it is not personally possible for me to continue performing my party leadership duties," the former federal minister said.

"I am resigning as the secretary general of PTI and as the core committee member. One of the reasons why is [...] I am outspoken and I cannot issue personal statements if I hold an office."

