 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC orders Asad Umar's release, directs him to delete 2 tweets

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar speaking during a public gathering. — Instagram/@asadumarofficial
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar speaking during a public gathering. — Instagram/@asadumarofficial

  • IHC declares Umar's arrest under MPO "null".
  • Tells Umar to "forget" his political career if he deviates from pledge.
  • Directs Umar to submit undertaking for not violating Section 144. 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar, while declaring his arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) null and void. 

The court also directed the politician to submit an undertaking for not becoming a part of violent protests. 

On Tuesday, the IHC also ordered the release of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi after he submitted his undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers.

However, he was rearrested minutes after being released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Umar was taken into custody from the IHC premises under the MPO on May 10, a day after violence ensued amid countrywide protests against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Various other top PTI leaders had also been detained from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests. 

While issuing the directives today, IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan told Umar to "forget” his political career in case he deviates from the undertaking.

The court also directed the PTI leader to delete two tweets.

At this, Awan assured the court of compliance with the order.

"They will not spare you until you hold a press conference [to denounce May 9 violence]," the justice said.

At this, Awan maintained that they wouldn't hold a press conference.

Later, the court told Umar to submit the undertaking for not violating Section 144, recalling that the court had asked the same from Qureshi.

More From Pakistan:

£190m settlement case: Farogh Naseem refutes Imran Khan’s claims

£190m settlement case: Farogh Naseem refutes Imran Khan’s claims
US calls for respecting 'democratic principles, rule of law' in Pakistan

US calls for respecting 'democratic principles, rule of law' in Pakistan
Khadija Shah to be presented before ATC today

Khadija Shah to be presented before ATC today
Pakistan appoints Asif Durrani as special envoy for Afghanistan

Pakistan appoints Asif Durrani as special envoy for Afghanistan
Pakistan hails China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye for skipping G20 summit in IIOJK

Pakistan hails China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye for skipping G20 summit in IIOJK
Is Shah Mahmood Qureshi also quitting PTI?

Is Shah Mahmood Qureshi also quitting PTI?
Contempt case: ECP summons Fawad Chaudhry in person

Contempt case: ECP summons Fawad Chaudhry in person
Khadija Shah, 'prime suspect' in Corps Commander House attack, arrested

Khadija Shah, 'prime suspect' in Corps Commander House attack, arrested
Shah Mahmood Qureshi rearrested minutes after release from Adiala Jail

Shah Mahmood Qureshi rearrested minutes after release from Adiala Jail

Imran Khan terms PTI leaders' exodus 'forced divorce'

Imran Khan terms PTI leaders' exodus 'forced divorce'
India abusing G20 presidency to ‘push colonial’ agenda in IIOJK: FM Bilawal

India abusing G20 presidency to ‘push colonial’ agenda in IIOJK: FM Bilawal
HEC issues notification for students about universities' NOC

HEC issues notification for students about universities' NOC