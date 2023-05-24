IHC orders Asad Umar's release, directs him to delete 2 tweets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar speaking during a public gathering. — Instagram/@asadumarofficial

IHC declares Umar's arrest under MPO "null".

Tells Umar to "forget" his political career if he deviates from pledge.

Directs Umar to submit undertaking for not violating Section 144.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar, while declaring his arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) null and void.

The court also directed the politician to submit an undertaking for not becoming a part of violent protests.

On Tuesday, the IHC also ordered the release of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi after he submitted his undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers.

However, he was rearrested minutes after being released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Umar was taken into custody from the IHC premises under the MPO on May 10, a day after violence ensued amid countrywide protests against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Various other top PTI leaders had also been detained from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests.



While issuing the directives today, IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan told Umar to "forget” his political career in case he deviates from the undertaking.

The court also directed the PTI leader to delete two tweets.

At this, Awan assured the court of compliance with the order.

"They will not spare you until you hold a press conference [to denounce May 9 violence]," the justice said.

At this, Awan maintained that they wouldn't hold a press conference.

Later, the court told Umar to submit the undertaking for not violating Section 144, recalling that the court had asked the same from Qureshi.