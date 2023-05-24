 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Web Desk

In a major blow, Asad Umar steps down from Imran Khan-led PTI's leadership position

PTI leader Asad Umar addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 24, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar announced Wednesday that he was stepping down as the party's secretary general after serving in the position for the last 17 months.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said he would also no longer remain a part of the PTI's core committee. He clarified, however, that he was not quitting the party. 

"Given the current situation [...] after May 9, it is not personally possible for me to continue performing my party leadership duties," the former federal minister said.

"I am resigning as the secretary general of PTI and as the core committee member. One of the reasons why is [...] I am outspoken and I cannot issue my personal statements if I hold an office."

Umar's press conference comes hours after he was released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order. 

The court had directed the PTI leader to submit an undertaking that he would not become a part of violent protests following his release. 

Umar, along with other PTI leaders, was arrested hours after violent riots across the country following party chairman Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

He had been arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

More to follow...

