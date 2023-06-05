What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?

The Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France. — Reuters/File

As Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled to commence Monday, the mobile manufacturing giant is expected to make public its new products which may include virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The reality devices are generally called mixed-reality headsets that overlay virtual images on live video of the real world.

Its AR/VR headsets would mark its biggest launch since the smartwatch in 2015. The unveiling may mark a new era for the company and for its customers about how they interact with computers and reality.

The California-based giant is also to reveal a long list of updates in its already popular products such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, including its plans on how it is going to make artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its products to keep up with the arms race.

Here are some things to expect:

AR/VR devices

CEO of Apple Tim has shown keen interest in AR technology.

Bloomberg reported that the new headset, which could be called Reality One or Reality Pro, will have an iOS-like interface, display immersive video and include cameras and sensors to allow users to control it via their hands, eye movements and with Siri.

Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook (L) arrives at the White House to attend a state dinner honouring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC. — AFP/File

The device is also reported to have an outward-facing display that will show eye movements and facial expressions, allowing onlookers to interact with the person wearing the headset without feeling as though they’re talking to a robot.

The report also underlined that Apple’s new headset is expected to pack apps for gaming, fitness and meditation, and offer access to iOS apps such as Messages, FaceTime and Safari.

With the FaceTime option, for example, the headset will “render a user’s face and full body in virtual reality,” to create the feeling that both are “in the same room.”

Pan Bohang, founder of vHome wearing Meta's Oculus VR headset and uses a touch controller to high-five a virtual gathering, as a screen shows virtual content, at office in Beijing, China. —Reuters/File

As per the reports, Apple is considering a $3,000 price for the device, far more than most of its products and testing potential buyers at a time of lingering uncertainty in the global economy.

15-inch MacBook Air

According to CNN, Apple is expected to launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air packing the company’s M2 processor. The current size of the MacBook Air is 13 inches.

Earlier, users who required a large Apple laptop would need to buy a higher-end MacBook Pro.

New upgrades

It is expected that in this software event, the company’s executives will underline changes and upgrades that are about to come in next-generation mobile operating systems, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. It is also expected that there are minor changes to be done compared to last year’s design overhaul.

Apple is also eyeing further health trackers in its devices to monitor users’ moods and the change in their vision over time.

Wall Street Journal reported that Apple will also launch a journaling app not only as a way for users to log their thoughts but also activity levels, which can then be analysed to reveal how much time someone spends at home or out of the house.

AI arms race

The company is also expected to announce its AI incorporation plans at its tech event.

There are reports about Apple planning to preview an AI coaching service. It will encourage people to exercise and make their eating and sleeping habits better.

As technology behemoths announced their AI plans in the wake of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Apple is also to follow the course.