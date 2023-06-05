 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Kanye West's Sunday settled his divorce with Kim Kardashian in 2022 

Kanye West's Sunday Service is known for its unique style and controversial views, and the latest ceremony was no exception. The congregation sported billowing white robes with terrifying face masks, reminiscent of The Handmaid's Tale. Led by Kanye's children, Chicago and Psalm, the choir headed into the ceremony in eye-catching ensembles.

Founded by Kanye in 2019, Sunday Service has become a weekly event attended by his children and now his new 'wife' Bianca Censori. The rapper himself caused a stir with his black T-shirt featuring vast shoulder pads and leggings.

Social media users did not hold back their thoughts on his unusual attire. One user wrote: “When Kanye start to play Rugby... Kanye plays rugby”.

Others focused further on the tights: “Why aren’t we talking about what Kanye is wearing? “We’re men we’re men in tiiiiiiiights”... OMG, why is he wearing tights?”

Meanwhile, Bianca wore a futuristic dress and had her entire body, including her head, covered by pantyhose.

Social media users were quick to pan and marvel at the ensemble, but it was The Handmaid's Tale-style hoods worn by the congregation that really turned heads. 

Despite the controversy, Kanye has previously credited Sunday Service with giving him strength and even saving his life.

