 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show
Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show

The UEFA Champions League final kick off show is set to receive an electrifying boost as DJ Alesso joins the star-studded lineup.

Taking place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium this Saturday (June 10), the event will feature performances by Alesso, along with previously announced co-headliners Anitta and Burna Boy. 

The Kick Off Show will precede the highly anticipated match between Manchester City and Inter Milan in the UEFA World Champions League.

Expressing his excitement, Alesso, the Swedish DJ who made waves with his hit collaboration "When I'm Gone" featuring Katy Perry, shares, "Football and music have always been two passions of mine, so being able to combine them on such a grand scale is incredible. I can't wait to deliver a unique experience that fans of both football and music will never forget."

The Kick Off Show, as well as the subsequent match, will be broadcast in over 200 countries, with a staggering viewership of more than 350 million. 

This renowned event has previously featured renowned artists from the electronic music scene, including a headline performance by Marshmello in 2021, which incorporated virtual and extended reality elements. 

Last year's Kick Off show showcased Camila Cabello's captivating performance at France's Stade de France, while past performers have included Dua Lipa in 2018 and Imagine Dragons in 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Jay Park talks about bumpy ride to stardom in latest interview

Jay Park talks about bumpy ride to stardom in latest interview
WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference

WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference
'The Idol' premieres to disappointing 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

'The Idol' premieres to disappointing 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show

Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show
Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service
Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement

Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala
Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez video

Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez
'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy
Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time video

Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London video

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him video

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever
Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’

Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’
Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary