Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show

The UEFA Champions League final kick off show is set to receive an electrifying boost as DJ Alesso joins the star-studded lineup.

Taking place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium this Saturday (June 10), the event will feature performances by Alesso, along with previously announced co-headliners Anitta and Burna Boy.

The Kick Off Show will precede the highly anticipated match between Manchester City and Inter Milan in the UEFA World Champions League.

Expressing his excitement, Alesso, the Swedish DJ who made waves with his hit collaboration "When I'm Gone" featuring Katy Perry, shares, "Football and music have always been two passions of mine, so being able to combine them on such a grand scale is incredible. I can't wait to deliver a unique experience that fans of both football and music will never forget."

The Kick Off Show, as well as the subsequent match, will be broadcast in over 200 countries, with a staggering viewership of more than 350 million.

This renowned event has previously featured renowned artists from the electronic music scene, including a headline performance by Marshmello in 2021, which incorporated virtual and extended reality elements.

Last year's Kick Off show showcased Camila Cabello's captivating performance at France's Stade de France, while past performers have included Dua Lipa in 2018 and Imagine Dragons in 2019.