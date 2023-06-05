 
menu menu menu
health
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

A representational image of the human bloodstream. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of the human bloodstream. — Unsplash/File

New trial results presented Monday revealed treatment in which genetically modified human immune cells could decrease the risk of disease progression by 74% in people with rare-found blood cancer, reported AFP.

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel — also known by its trade name Carvykti — was tested on 419 patients with multiple myeloma, whose disease was not responsive to the current frontline drug lenalidomide, a chemotherapy medicine.

Oncologist Oreofe Odejide at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting, said: "Lenalidomide has become a foundation of care for people with myeloma, but as its use has expanded, so has the number of patients whose disease will no longer respond to the treatment."

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel "delivers remarkably effective outcomes compared to patients’ current options" and "can be used safely earlier in the treatment phase," added Odejide, an expert who was not part of the research.

Multiple myeloma affects a type of white blood cells called plasma cells and can cause cascading harm to the bones, kidneys, and immune health.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it affects seven people out of 100,000 every year with 100,000 people impacted in the US. There is currently no cure to treat the disease, but the progression can be stopped for a long time.

The risk of the disease increases with age, with men more likely to be affected than women, and Black people at higher risk than other races.

However, not everyone needs to be treated immediately and it can be monitored if it is growing slowly.

In the new clinical trial, half the patients were randomly assigned ciltacabtagene autoleucel, while the other half received a cocktail of drugs that represents the current standard of care, including chemotherapy and steroids.

"After a median follow-up of 16 months, the researchers found that ciltacabtagene autoleucel reduced the risk of disease progression by 74%, compared with the standard-of-care treatments," a press statement said.

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel is a type of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, a newer form of treatment.

CAR T-cell therapy involves removing the patient’s disease-fighting T cells, and genetically engineering them in a lab so they have specific proteins known as receptors that, once returned to the body, will seek out and destroy cancer cells.

Nearly all the patients in both groups experienced severe to life-threatening adverse events, including infections and low blood cell counts.

Three-quarters of patients on ciltacabtagene autoleucel developed Cytokine release syndrome, in which the immune system is sent into overdrive. It can affect multiple organs and cause death.

Around 5% of patients on ciltacabtagene autoleucel developed immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), which affects a person's nervous system.

In the next step, the researchers said they will be following the participants to determine long-term effects and impacts on quality of life.

More From Health:

'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'

'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'
'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'

'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'
Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?

Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?
New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug

New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug
What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?

What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?
Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients
Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer

Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer
Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study

Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study
Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around

Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around
These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly
AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows
New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour

New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour
Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year

Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year
Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking

Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking
More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study

More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study
Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says

Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Chinese expert advises against ruling out COVID-19 lab-leak theory

Chinese expert advises against ruling out COVID-19 lab-leak theory
New less known COVID-like virus on rampage amid fresh warnings

New less known COVID-like virus on rampage amid fresh warnings
Britain moves to curb teen vaping epidemic

Britain moves to curb teen vaping epidemic