Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Olivia Plath says Duggar family docuseries was ‘triggering to watch’

Web Desk

Olivia Plath appeared in the 2019 docuseries Welcome to Plathville
Olivia Plath appeared in the 2019 docuseries 'Welcome to Plathville' 

On Saturday, Olivia Plath shared on her Instagram Story how the new Duggar family-focused docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, struck a personal chord with her.

The 25-year-old star of Welcome to Plathville spoke candidly about how the Prime Video series, which delves into the Duggar family's controversial religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, was particularly "triggering to watch" because of her own parallel experiences with faith.

“That was my life up until a few years ago,” Plath wrote. “A little triggering to watch, but also there is solidarity in having other people speak up and say, ‘Yep, you're not crazy, happened to me too. I know about this.’ That is healing in a way.”

Plath received an overwhelming response from fans and decided to share more details in an Instagram Live on Monday.

Despite going into more depth, Plath admitted, “I will say, the realm in which my public life exists, there's a lot of things I can't say,”

“I'm jumping on to say my experience, to be honest, was decently negative. There's a lot of things that I laugh about now, because what else are you supposed to do?”

She also revealed that she is "not really religious anymore.”

Welcome to Plathville centered on Ethan and his tight-knit family, including his wife Olivia, parents Barry and Kim Plath, eight siblings, and their life in rural Georgia.

The show portrayed them as a traditional, conservative family who largely avoided technology in today's digital age.

