 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Muhammad Haitham al Tamimi.—Twitter@TaoufiqTahani
Muhammad Haitham al Tamimi.—[email protected]

A three-year-old Palestinian boy, Mohammed Haitham al-Tamimi, who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank last week, succumbed to his wounds on Monday, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials. 

Despite extensive efforts by the medical team at Sheba Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment since the shooting on Thursday, the child could not be saved.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the tragic news, stating that Mohammed, from the village of Nabi Saleh, had passed away. 

The Israeli army released a statement claiming that "assailants fired in the direction of the community of Neveh Tzuf," a settlement located south of Nabi Saleh. In response, nearby soldiers fired multiple bullets, resulting in the injury of two Palestinians, including the three-year-old, they added.

Mohammed and his father, Haitham al-Tamimi, who was also wounded, were transported to Sheba Hospital by helicopter for urgent medical care. 

On Monday, Mohammed's body was transferred to a hospital in Ramallah in preparation for his funeral, which was scheduled to take place the following day. Laila Ghannam, the Governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, condemned the shooting as a "double crime" and expressed gratitude that there were not two funerals being held.

Haitham, the father of the young victim, recounted the incident, stating that he and his son were in the car, planning to visit family when they were suddenly fired upon. He believed the shots came from a military tower and shared his account from his hospital bed.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has caused significant loss of life, with at least 156 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, one Ukrainian, and one Italian killed in violence since the beginning of the year, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources. The casualties include both combatants and civilians, as well as three members of the Arab minority on the Israeli side.

More From World:

"Australia's worst female serial killer" pardoned after 20 years
Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire

Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire
Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024

Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024
Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin

Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin
Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years

Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years
US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production

US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production
US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia

US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia
Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw

Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw
WATCH: Near-collision avoided between US, China ships in Taiwan Strait video

WATCH: Near-collision avoided between US, China ships in Taiwan Strait
Another train derails in India's Odisha 3 days after deadly accident

Another train derails in India's Odisha 3 days after deadly accident
Russia claims to thwart major Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds

Russia claims to thwart major Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds
Fighter jets pursue small plane before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets pursue small plane before it crashes in Virginia
China accuses US of provocation after warships nearly collide

China accuses US of provocation after warships nearly collide
Secret meeting of world's intelligence chiefs held in Singapore

Secret meeting of world's intelligence chiefs held in Singapore
Franklin shooting: New Hampshire shocked as man kills self, daughter, her mother

Franklin shooting: New Hampshire shocked as man kills self, daughter, her mother

Over 31,000 Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum amid India objections

Over 31,000 Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum amid India objections

Michigan wildfires rip through 3,600 acres of land

Michigan wildfires rip through 3,600 acres of land

Plane crash in Mississippi leaves two dead

Plane crash in Mississippi leaves two dead
Odisha tragedy: Search for India's deadly train crash victims continues

Odisha tragedy: Search for India's deadly train crash victims continues
US, China defence ministers trade barbs at security summit

US, China defence ministers trade barbs at security summit
Australia to establish marine park the size of Spain

Australia to establish marine park the size of Spain