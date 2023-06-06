 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro. YouTube/Apple

Apple recently made a big move into the world of virtual reality by unveiling its Vision Pro headset. 

The headset is an augmented reality device that allows users to experience a blend of digital content and the real world. It is Apple's riskiest and most significant product since the introduction of the iPhone. The Vision Pro is priced at $3,499, making it more expensive than other virtual reality headsets currently dominating the market.

The headset will be available in the US early next year, with plans to expand to other countries in 2024. 

One unique feature of the Vision Pro is its exterior display, which allows others to see the user's eyes while wearing the device. The feature aims to ensure that users remain connected to the people around them.

Apple also announced other products and features, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a powerful chip called M2 Ultra, and improvements to its iOS software. The company has been working with Adobe, Microsoft, and Unity to bring their apps to the Vision Pro headset.

While the Vision Pro focuses on gaming, streaming video, and conferencing, it also has potential applications in the areas of health and fitness. However, it is important to note that the headset requires a lot of computing power and has a limited battery life of two hours.

Apple's entry into the virtual reality market puts it in direct competition with Meta (formerly Facebook), which has been investing heavily in the development of virtual worlds or the metaverse. Meta recently announced its new Quest 3 virtual reality headset.

Apple's Vision Pro headset represents a significant step into the virtual reality space and has the potential to reshape the way we experience digital content. With its sleek design, unique features, and partnerships with content providers, Apple aims to make a mark in the VR market.

