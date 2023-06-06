 
menu menu menu
health
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USAs Midwest. AFP/File
Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest. AFP/File

Millions of people in the Midwest of the United States are currently facing a serious problem with their air quality. This is because smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada has traveled across the region, causing hazy skies and poor air conditions. The smoke has spread from the Ohio Valley all the way down to the Carolinas, affecting a large area.

The wildfires in Canada, specifically in the provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia, have been particularly severe this year. Over 6.7 million acres of land have already been burned, and the situation is still ongoing. In Quebec alone, around 14,000 people had to evacuate their homes, and more than 150 fires are still active.

The smoke from these wildfires has been drifting over the northeastern United States and settling in the Midwest. As a result, air quality advisories have been issued in many areas, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, older adults, and people with respiratory conditions like asthma. Breathing in the tiny particles found in the smoke can lead to cardiovascular problems and increase the risk of respiratory diseases like asthma and lung cancer.

This issue highlights the long-term risks associated with wildfires, especially in the context of climate change. Warmer and drier conditions caused by climate change contribute to the increase in wildfires and their severity. The impacts of these fires are not limited to the areas where they occur but can affect regions far downwind.

The Environmental Protection Agency in the United States, along with other agencies, provides an interactive map called AirNow, which allows users to monitor air quality and track the locations of active fires. This helps people assess local conditions and potential risks.

It is crucial for both the United States and Canada to address this air pollution crisis together, as the wildfires and their consequences do not recognise borders. Cooperation in tackling climate change and adopting measures to prevent and manage wildfires is necessary to protect the health and well-being of people in both countries.

More From Health:

Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest

Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest
'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'

'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'
'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'

'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'
Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?

Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?
New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug

New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug
What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?

What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?
Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients
Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer

Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer
Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study

Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study
Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around

Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around
These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly
AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows
New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour

New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour
Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year

Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year
Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking

Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking
More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study

More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study
Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says

Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Chinese expert advises against ruling out COVID-19 lab-leak theory

Chinese expert advises against ruling out COVID-19 lab-leak theory
New less known COVID-like virus on rampage amid fresh warnings

New less known COVID-like virus on rampage amid fresh warnings