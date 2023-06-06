 
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Royal expert claims judge 'absolutely furious' at Prince Harry's absence

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Royal expert Angela Levin has claimed that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left the judge ‘absolutely furious’ as he failed to appear in the High Court in London on Monday.

Reacting to his high court no-show, Angela Levin said Prince Harry has left judge ‘absolutely furious’.

Talking to GB News, Angela said: “It’s so extraordinary and so hopeless, I just couldn’t believe he couldn’t find anyone to guard him.”

Prince Harry was expected to appear in court on Monday.

Angela said, “I spoke to a friend about what the judge meant by ‘surprised’, she said he’s absolutely furious.”

“It is very rude and she said it wouldn’t help him with the case. You don’t just not turn up.”

“He’s got a team that could have got something together,” the royal expert further said.

Earlier, according to media reports Harry left the high court judge ‘little surprised’ as he failed to appear on the trial’s opening day.

Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said the Prince will not take the stand until Tuesday.

