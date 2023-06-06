Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle

 
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan friend and This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has been compared to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after she returned to the show for first time since Phillip Schofield's exit with emotional speech.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV’s This Morning last month over an affair with a younger colleague.

Reacting to Holly’s speech, speaking to GB News, the Daily Mail journalist Charlotte Griffiths said she felt that her This Morning statement reminded her of Meghan Markle.

Charlotte said, “When she said: ‘Firstly, how are you doing?’ I just thought it was straight out of that Meghan Markle playbook. It was scripted clearly. When she said ‘deep breaths’, even that bit was clearly scripted. She’s kind of damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.”

In her speech, Holly says, “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

She further said, “And it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

