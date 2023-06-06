 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

A new hypersonic ballistic missile called Fattah with a range of 1400 km, unveiled by Iran, is seen in Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2023. — Twitter/IrnaEnglish
A new hypersonic ballistic missile called "Fattah" with a range of 1400 km, unveiled by Iran, is seen in Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2023. — Twitter/IrnaEnglish

In a major boost to its deterrence capability, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Tuesday pulled the curtain on its homegrown intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile capable of travelling 15 times the speed of sound, triggering concerns among Western powers and archrival Israel.

The missile named Fattah — conqueror in the Persian language with a range of up to 870 miles (1,400km) — was unveiled at a ceremony in which President Emrahim Rahisi, Guards’ chief General Hossein Salami and other top military officials were also present.

It is expected that the Iranian development could be followed by the Western and US response as the tensions with the West are high over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

President Raisi hailed the new missile’s hypersonic capability, saying it would boost Iran's "power of deterrence" and "bring peace and stability to the countries of the region."

Iranian state media IRNA published photographs of the ceremony in a closed.

The media reported that the Fattah missile’s speed before hitting the target is between 13 and 15 times the speed of sound.

The picture shows Irans President Ebrahim Raisi meeting with Omans Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said (not pictured) in Tehran. — AFP/File
The picture shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi meeting with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said (not pictured) in Tehran. — AFP/File

Just like other nuclear warheads, hypersonic missiles can be loaded with nuclear payload and Iran’s announcement it was producing one in November that prompted International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi to express concern.

But Grossi added he did not see the new missile "having any influence" on negotiations with Iran over its nuclear activities.

Concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities

Negotiations between Iran and P5+Germany on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that was withdrawn unilaterally by the US under Donald Trump’s administration and imposed renewed sanctions are currently stalled.

Iran has since suspended its implementation of the strict limits it agreed to on its nuclear activities and restricted IAEA monitoring in a policy it is only slowly reversing.

Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, hypersonic warheads fly on a trajectory low in the atmosphere, enabling them to reach their targets more quickly and with less chance of being intercepted by modern air defences.

When the programme was announced last year, Guards aerospace chief General Amirali Hajizadeh said the system was developed to "counter air defence shields", adding that “he believed it would take decades before a system capable of intercepting it is developed.”

Iran’s arch-foe Israel, which is widely believed to have its own undeclared nuclear arsenal, has multiple air defence shields for countering subsonic and supersonic missiles.

North Korea’s test of a hypersonic missile last year sparked concerns about the race to acquire the technology, which is currently led by Russia, followed by China and the US.

More From World:

Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison

Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison
'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies

'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies
MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting

MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting
Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country
Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

"Australia's worst female serial killer" pardoned after 20 years
Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire

Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire
Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024

Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024
Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin

Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin
Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years

Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years
US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production

US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production
US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia

US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia
Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw

Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw
WATCH: Near-collision avoided between US, China ships in Taiwan Strait video

WATCH: Near-collision avoided between US, China ships in Taiwan Strait
Another train derails in India's Odisha 3 days after deadly accident

Another train derails in India's Odisha 3 days after deadly accident
Russia claims to thwart major Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds

Russia claims to thwart major Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds
Fighter jets pursue small plane before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets pursue small plane before it crashes in Virginia
China accuses US of provocation after warships nearly collide

China accuses US of provocation after warships nearly collide
Secret meeting of world's intelligence chiefs held in Singapore

Secret meeting of world's intelligence chiefs held in Singapore
Franklin shooting: New Hampshire shocked as man kills self, daughter, her mother

Franklin shooting: New Hampshire shocked as man kills self, daughter, her mother

Over 31,000 Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum amid India objections

Over 31,000 Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum amid India objections