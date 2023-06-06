 
menu menu menu
health
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Is bone broth good for health? Spoilers ahead

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

A representational image o a bone broth can be seen. — minimalistbaker/File
A representational image o a bone broth can be seen. — minimalistbaker/File

Celebrities and influencers have been putting a lot of flesh on the health benefits of drinking bone broth regularly, but experts and dietitians have served some points that may spoil the soup for the fans of this concoction.

Laura Ligos, a registered dietitian nutritionist and specialist in sports dietetics, also said bone broth has been a trend for a while, first gaining popularity when keto and paleo diets were on the rise.

"There has not been some earth-shattering research that has emerged telling us that bone broth is the cure-all," Ligos said.

According to CBS News, here are some commonly asked questions about consuming bone broth.

Is drinking bone broth good for you?

Made by simmering animal bones in water for a long time with vegetables and sometimes other ingredients, bone broth can be "part of the puzzle, but is not a quick-fix," Ligos said.

She noted that "the goal is to help to pull out important nutrients from the bones, like collagen, gelatin, amino acids like glycine as well as minerals like calcium and magnesium."

"It's these nutrients that are extracted from the bones that have been shown to be helpful with gut, skin, hair, and nail health and there is some truth to that. That being said, we need more than just bone broth to be able to improve overall health."

The benefits include strengthening of muscle and bones, said Jenna Litt, a registered dietitian at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

"Specifically, bone broth is rich in collagen and certain vitamins and minerals, such as iron, fat-soluble vitamins, zinc and other trace minerals. Collagen and fat-soluble vitamins are known to improve hair, skin and nail health," she added.

Currently, there is not enough research to support the benefits or detriments of bone broth on gut health, Litt noted.

Weight loss by drinking bone broth

"The use of bone broth daily has been shown to decrease appetite due to the high protein content, thus many have noticed weight loss as a side effect," Litt underlined.

“However, for this reason, bone broth should not be used daily by children and pregnant women,” she added.

Is bone broth necessary in diet?

Ligos said that while almost anyone can try it, it's important to zoom out and look at the big picture when thinking about nutrition.

Ligos opined that as we “need a combination of things to support our health, bone broth can certainly be a part of that — but not the only part of that."

For example, if you're interested in improving skin, nail and hair health, simply increasing protein intake in your diet can yield results, Litt said, pointing out that "the use of bone broth is not required."

When to drink bone broth?

Ligos remarked that for most people it's neither "realistic nor enjoyable to just sip on broth all day, every day, instead you can get its benefits by using it in cooking things like stews, chilis, soups and risotto.

Litt underlined that people should consult with a doctor prior to starting any new supplements to ensure there are no contraindications of use. 

More From Health:

Is bone broth good for health? Spoilers ahead

Is bone broth good for health? Spoilers ahead
New test seen as lifesaver as it can detect ovarian cancer in early stages

New test seen as lifesaver as it can detect ovarian cancer in early stages
Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest

Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest
'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'

'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'
'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'

'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'
Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?

Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?
New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug

New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug
What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?

What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?
Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients
Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer

Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer
Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study

Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study
Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around

Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around
These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly
AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows
New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour

New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour
Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year

Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year
Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking

Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking
More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study

More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study
Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says

Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says