Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Nicki Minaj announces album release date

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Nicki Minaj has announced that she will be releasing a new album this October. 

The rapper made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that the album will drop on October 20, 2023. The exact title of the album is unclear, as she simply referred to it as "The Album" in her tweet. 

Fans, known as Barbz, expressed their excitement in the comments. This upcoming album will be Minaj's first release since her 2018 album "Queen," which included popular tracks like "Barbie Tingz," "Barbie Dreams," and "Good Form." 

In 2021, she also re-released her 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty." Throughout the year, Minaj has been involved in various collaborations and releases, joining artists like Sexyy Red, Kim Petras, and YoungBoy NBA for different tracks. 

She also released a solo single titled "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" in March, which featured a vibrant music video shot in her native Trinidad and Tobago.

