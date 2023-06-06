 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Govt decides to shut markets across country by 8pm

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

A view of the rush in the Hyderi Market in Karachi during Eid shopping. — INP/File
A view of the rush in the Hyderi Market in Karachi during Eid shopping. — INP/File

The federal and provincial governments have unanimously decided to shut markets by 8pm across the country as part of the efforts to conserve energy, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday.

He said this while addressing the media following the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The federal minister said chief ministers of three provinces — Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — participated in the huddle while the planning minister of Balochistan represented the provincial government.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Govt decides to shut markets across country by 8pm

Govt decides to shut markets across country by 8pm
Netherlands' queen wears Pakistani designer's dress on royal wedding

Netherlands' queen wears Pakistani designer's dress on royal wedding
PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail
Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest

Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest
Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

Supreme Court disposes of JI plea seeking privatisation of K-Electric

Supreme Court disposes of JI plea seeking privatisation of K-Electric
Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP

Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP
Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi
Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case

Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case
LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony

Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony
It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab
Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?
WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country

WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country
IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday