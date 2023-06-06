Govt decides to shut markets across country by 8pm

A view of the rush in the Hyderi Market in Karachi during Eid shopping. — INP/File

The federal and provincial governments have unanimously decided to shut markets by 8pm across the country as part of the efforts to conserve energy, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday.



He said this while addressing the media following the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The federal minister said chief ministers of three provinces — Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — participated in the huddle while the planning minister of Balochistan represented the provincial government.

More to follow...